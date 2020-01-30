Influencing Behaviour To Prevent Human Suffering

AN INTRODUCTION TO OUR PREVENTION WORK

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has four main approaches – prevention, protection, assistance and cooperation – that help it achieve its mission to ensure respect for the lives, dignity, and physical and mental well-being of people affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence, as well as for its wider humanitarian work.

Prevention literally means “the action of stopping something from happening or arising”.2 For the ICRC, however, prevention is not about stopping armed conflicts or other violence, it is about preventing or minimizing the human suffering that they cause. We try to create a conducive environment for this to happen by influencing the behaviour of all relevant parties – both in times of peace and conflict – and by working through the legal, policy, administrative, customary and public opinion systems.

We are committed to our principles of neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian action and know that these principles allow us to address the causes of behaviour that lead to international humanitarian law (IHL)3 and international human rights law (IHRL) violations that cause unnecessary human suffering. We do this in two ways. Firstly, we aim to safeguard the lives and dignity of people affected by armed conflict and other violence by seeking access to them and by meeting their basic needs. Secondly, we aim to protect people from harmful and/or unlawful behaviour by changing this behaviour and preventing its recurrence through our complementary protection and prevention work. We document events and analyse patterns of violations and, by identifying their root causes, we can address law breaking through confidential dialogue and/or systemic long-term responses aimed at ensuring better compliance with and respect for IHL and IHRL, as well as other norms and customs.