Infection prevention and control during health care when COVID-19 is suspected - Interim guidance (19 March 2020)

Background

This is the first edition of guidance on infection prevention and control (IPC) strategies for use when COVID-19 is suspected. It has been adapted from WHO’s Infection prevention and control during health care for probable or confirmed cases of Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) infection, based on current knowledge of the situation and experience with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and MERS.

WHO will update these recommendations as new information becomes available.

This guidance is intended for health care workers (HCWs), health care managers, and IPC teams at the facility level but it is also relevant for national and district/provincial levels. Full guidelines are available from WHO.

Principles of IPC strategies associated with health care for suspected COVID-19.

To achieve the highest level of effectiveness in the response to the COVID-19 outbreak using the strategies and practices recommended in this document, an IPC programme with a dedicated and trained team or at least an IPC focal point should be in place and supported by the national and facility senior management. In countries where IPC is limited or inexistent, it is critical to start by ensuring that at least minimum requirements for IPC are in place as soon as possible, both at the national and facility level, and to gradually progress to the full achievement of all requirements of the IPC core components according to local priorities.

IPC strategies to prevent or limit transmission in health care settings include the following: