INEW comments to Germany on “A Food for Thought Paper: Possible approach to support national implementation of the Political Declaration dedicated to protecting civilians from humanitarian harm that can arise from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas”

May 2020

These are INEW’s comments on Germany’s Food for Thought Paper on national implementation of the future political declaration on ‘Strengthening the protection of Civilians from Humanitarian Harm arising from the use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas”.

Whilst it is important to think ahead and consider how to best support national implementation of a political declaration, the key priority first is for the text of the political declaration to be negotiated and agreed. The political declaration should set a strong humanitarian standard and presumption against use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas, and the declaration’s commitments should guide national actions towards this, which will provide the basis for implementation work.