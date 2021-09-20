Inequalities at the heart of uneven progress in the AIDS response

Progress against HIV has been uneven. The gains made through people-centred approaches within the highest performing HIV programmes have been tempered by insufficient action in other countries.

Zimbabwe has been an HIV testing and treatment leader. The southern African country’s AIDS Levy has mobilized a significant amount of domestic funding, communities are strongly engaged in service delivery and international financial and technical support has been strong and consistent. Eighty-two per cent of adults living with HIV in the country have suppressed viral loads. Neighbouring Mozambique, by contrast, has lagged behind the regional average, leaving nearly half (44%) of adults living with HIV in the country with unsuppressed viral loads. Conflict, climate change, high levels of poverty and poor health infrastructure are among the country’s many challenges.