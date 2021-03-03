INEE Minimum Standards Indicator Framework [EN/FR/ES/AR/PT]

Introduction

The Indicator Framework provides indicators for each INEE Minimum Standard. It has been developed so that organizations can measure the extent to which their programs align with and are making progress on the INEE Minimum Standards. The indicators are not intended to be compulsory; they are simply examples of how projects might demonstrate how the INEE Minimum Standards are being employed within their programming. Donors and organizations have their own indicator banks and requirements, and we are not advocating to replace these. The Indicator Framework draws from existing indicator lists (including Education Cannot Wait (ECW), European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the Global Education Cluster, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UNESCO, Teachers in Crisis Contexts), and proposes new indicators where there are gaps.

Rationale

Since the introduction of the INEE Minimum Standards (INEE MS), a range of organizations and individuals have used them as a framework for their work, whether to guide the response planning in acute emergencies or to monitor and evaluate programs being delivered. Organizations may claim they are either working under or meeting the INEE MS. However without associated indicators it has not yet been possible to measure an organization’s or program’s alignment with the INEE MS. The Indicator Framework gives organizations the opportunity to measure their alignment with and progress against the INEE MS to better understand what they are doing well and what needs improvement. These indicators are intended to support a process of good practice across the sector in order to improve the quality of EiE provision and strengthen accountability to populations affected by emergencies.

Who is the Indicator Framework for?

The Indicator Framework is intended for any organization involved in delivering education in emergency settings, including national governments, donors, coordinating bodies, UN agencies, and local and international civil society organizations.

Possible Uses

This Indicator Framework can be used as a monitoring and evaluation (M&E) tool to measure an organization’s or program’s alignment with the Minimum Standards or its progress towards the Standards. Donors may embed targets based on these indicators in their proposal requirements.

The Framework can also be used at program proposal or design stage, for implementation, monitoring and evaluation, and advocacy, among other activities. Contextualizing the framework for each setting and purpose will be essential—see the following section.

We recognize that the Foundational Standards and Education Policy domain do not lend themselves well to indicators, given their process nature. Thus the suggestions included are more like checklists than traditional indicators.

Contextualization and Implementation

The Indicator Framework is designed so that organizations can adapt it to their specific contexts and needs. As such, it is not intended to be used for cross-country comparisons, nor is it mandatory in any way. Organizations would not be expected to report on all indicators or disaggregate every indicator for all groups.

The intention is for organizations to adapt the Framework for their own use while still working under the overall framework of the INEE Minimum Standards. It is for organizations to decide what information is most relevant to collect and share for their own use, or for reporting to donors and/or emergency-affected communities. Go to https://inee.org/collections/inee-minimum-standards-contextualizations to see examples of how the Minimum Standards themselves have been contextualized.

Indicators are only as good as the capacity of teams to understand what is being asked in terms of measurement, and the quality of tools available to measure. Within the Framework, there are linked tools for some of the indicators. Again, these are not compulsory, and they will require adaptations; however, they do provide examples of what could be used. Some indicators need example tools—examples are being sourced, and links will be updated when they become available. Please do get in touch (minimum.standards@inee.org) if you have any tools you feel would be helpful and are willing to share them. These will be vetted by INEE members and made available on the INEE website.

The INEE Secretariat is working to include the indicators within training modules and competency frameworks.

Ongoing professional development on monitoring and evaluation is essential to increase the quality of M&E.

Parallel Processes

The development of this Indicator Framework has been led by the INEE Standards and Practice Working Group.

Other initiatives seeking to enhance the sector’s ability to measure progress in education in emergencies include the INEE Data and Evidence Collaborative, the EiE Data Reference Group to drive progress on the outcomes of the 2019 EiE Data Summit, and work by UNESCO on improving uses of Emergency Monitoring and Information Systems (EMIS) in emergency settings.