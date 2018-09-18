INEE Guiding Principles on Integrating Conflict Sensitivity in Education Policy and Programming in Conflict-Affected and Fragile Contexts

1. Assess

Conduct an education and conflict analysis or assessment to review:

• The broad conflict status or risk of conflict and the historical links between education and conflict

• How conflict affects education

• How education might contribute to conflict

• How education can mitigate the conflict dynamics

• Details matter: what, why, who, by whom, when, where and how

2. Do no harm

Education interventions in conflict-affected and fragile contexts are not neutral: they may reduce or increase the risk of conflict. Ensure that:

• Policy priorities, plans and programmes are based on a comprehensive conflict analysis

• All education providers apply conflict sensitive programming

• Programmes do not intentionally favour one group over another

• Education is not manipulated to promote exclusion and hate

• Education does not reflect and perpetuate gender and social inequities

• Education programmes respond to diverse local priorities and take account of the particular context

• Community participation is prioritised

3. Prioritise prevention

• Protect teachers and students from attacks and recruitment into armed forces

• Protect learning environments from attacks

• Focus on safety for students and teachers

• Support policies to protect girls and boys, young women and men from abuse and exploitation • Provide alternative education for youth, including life and employability skills

• Educate on risks such as landmines and unexploded ordnance

• Build emergency preparedness and readiness through Conflict and Disaster Risk Reduction

4. Promote equity and the holistic development of the child as a citizen

• Promote equitable distribution of services across identity groups (ethnic, religious, geographic, gender)

• Avoid pockets of exclusion and marginalisation

• Focus on the reintegration of out-of-school children and youth

• Deliver teaching and learning for peace through pedagogy, curriculum and materials that are free of gender and social prejudices and build competencies for responsible citizenship, conflict transformation and resilience

• Provide psycho-social protection for children

• Involve parents, communities, civil society and local leadership

5. Stabilise, rebuild or build the education system

• Strengthen institutional systems, staffing capacity and competencies

• Strengthen the process of supplying and training teachers (and teacher trainers)

• Strengthen the Teacher Development Management Information System, the Education Management Information System and teacher salary systems

• Ensure an adequate number of trained teachers who reflect the diversity of their societies (different ethnic and religious groups, and gender)

• Provide safe, relevant, appropriate, continuous education to children and youth in accordance with the INEE Minimum Standards and aligned with national priorities

• Favour fairness, transparency and accountability

6. Development partners should act fast, respond to change and stay engaged beyond shortterm support

• Develop flexible education financing mechanisms to adjust to contingencies

• Be ready to adjust assistance programmes to eliminate negative impacts on the context and to improve contributions to peace

• Respond to changing conditions on the ground such as displacement or attacks

• Coordinate with existing education coordination structures (e.g. the Education Cluster and/or Local Education Group)

• Respond to national priorities and jointly prepare exit strategies for handing over of emergency education interventions to longer-term education systems development

• Ensure that existing commitments are respected

• Recognise the links between education, development objectives, state-building and security