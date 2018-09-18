18 Sep 2018

INEE Guiding Principles on Integrating Conflict Sensitivity in Education Policy and Programming in Conflict-Affected and Fragile Contexts

Report
from Inter-Agency Network for Education in Emergencies
Published on 18 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (71.55 KB)

1. Assess

Conduct an education and conflict analysis or assessment to review:

• The broad conflict status or risk of conflict and the historical links between education and conflict

• How conflict affects education

• How education might contribute to conflict

• How education can mitigate the conflict dynamics

• Details matter: what, why, who, by whom, when, where and how

2. Do no harm

Education interventions in conflict-affected and fragile contexts are not neutral: they may reduce or increase the risk of conflict. Ensure that:

• Policy priorities, plans and programmes are based on a comprehensive conflict analysis

• All education providers apply conflict sensitive programming

• Programmes do not intentionally favour one group over another

• Education is not manipulated to promote exclusion and hate

• Education does not reflect and perpetuate gender and social inequities

• Education programmes respond to diverse local priorities and take account of the particular context

• Community participation is prioritised

3. Prioritise prevention

• Protect teachers and students from attacks and recruitment into armed forces

• Protect learning environments from attacks

• Focus on safety for students and teachers

• Support policies to protect girls and boys, young women and men from abuse and exploitation • Provide alternative education for youth, including life and employability skills

• Educate on risks such as landmines and unexploded ordnance

• Build emergency preparedness and readiness through Conflict and Disaster Risk Reduction

4. Promote equity and the holistic development of the child as a citizen

• Promote equitable distribution of services across identity groups (ethnic, religious, geographic, gender)

• Avoid pockets of exclusion and marginalisation

• Focus on the reintegration of out-of-school children and youth

• Deliver teaching and learning for peace through pedagogy, curriculum and materials that are free of gender and social prejudices and build competencies for responsible citizenship, conflict transformation and resilience

• Provide psycho-social protection for children

• Involve parents, communities, civil society and local leadership

5. Stabilise, rebuild or build the education system

• Strengthen institutional systems, staffing capacity and competencies

• Strengthen the process of supplying and training teachers (and teacher trainers)

• Strengthen the Teacher Development Management Information System, the Education Management Information System and teacher salary systems

• Ensure an adequate number of trained teachers who reflect the diversity of their societies (different ethnic and religious groups, and gender)

• Provide safe, relevant, appropriate, continuous education to children and youth in accordance with the INEE Minimum Standards and aligned with national priorities

• Favour fairness, transparency and accountability

6. Development partners should act fast, respond to change and stay engaged beyond shortterm support

• Develop flexible education financing mechanisms to adjust to contingencies

• Be ready to adjust assistance programmes to eliminate negative impacts on the context and to improve contributions to peace

• Respond to changing conditions on the ground such as displacement or attacks

• Coordinate with existing education coordination structures (e.g. the Education Cluster and/or Local Education Group)

• Respond to national priorities and jointly prepare exit strategies for handing over of emergency education interventions to longer-term education systems development

• Ensure that existing commitments are respected

• Recognise the links between education, development objectives, state-building and security

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.