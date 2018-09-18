INEE Guiding Principles on Integrating Conflict Sensitivity in Education Policy and Programming in Conflict-Affected and Fragile Contexts
1. Assess
Conduct an education and conflict analysis or assessment to review:
• The broad conflict status or risk of conflict and the historical links between education and conflict
• How conflict affects education
• How education might contribute to conflict
• How education can mitigate the conflict dynamics
• Details matter: what, why, who, by whom, when, where and how
2. Do no harm
Education interventions in conflict-affected and fragile contexts are not neutral: they may reduce or increase the risk of conflict. Ensure that:
• Policy priorities, plans and programmes are based on a comprehensive conflict analysis
• All education providers apply conflict sensitive programming
• Programmes do not intentionally favour one group over another
• Education is not manipulated to promote exclusion and hate
• Education does not reflect and perpetuate gender and social inequities
• Education programmes respond to diverse local priorities and take account of the particular context
• Community participation is prioritised
3. Prioritise prevention
• Protect teachers and students from attacks and recruitment into armed forces
• Protect learning environments from attacks
• Focus on safety for students and teachers
• Support policies to protect girls and boys, young women and men from abuse and exploitation • Provide alternative education for youth, including life and employability skills
• Educate on risks such as landmines and unexploded ordnance
• Build emergency preparedness and readiness through Conflict and Disaster Risk Reduction
4. Promote equity and the holistic development of the child as a citizen
• Promote equitable distribution of services across identity groups (ethnic, religious, geographic, gender)
• Avoid pockets of exclusion and marginalisation
• Focus on the reintegration of out-of-school children and youth
• Deliver teaching and learning for peace through pedagogy, curriculum and materials that are free of gender and social prejudices and build competencies for responsible citizenship, conflict transformation and resilience
• Provide psycho-social protection for children
• Involve parents, communities, civil society and local leadership
5. Stabilise, rebuild or build the education system
• Strengthen institutional systems, staffing capacity and competencies
• Strengthen the process of supplying and training teachers (and teacher trainers)
• Strengthen the Teacher Development Management Information System, the Education Management Information System and teacher salary systems
• Ensure an adequate number of trained teachers who reflect the diversity of their societies (different ethnic and religious groups, and gender)
• Provide safe, relevant, appropriate, continuous education to children and youth in accordance with the INEE Minimum Standards and aligned with national priorities
• Favour fairness, transparency and accountability
6. Development partners should act fast, respond to change and stay engaged beyond shortterm support
• Develop flexible education financing mechanisms to adjust to contingencies
• Be ready to adjust assistance programmes to eliminate negative impacts on the context and to improve contributions to peace
• Respond to changing conditions on the ground such as displacement or attacks
• Coordinate with existing education coordination structures (e.g. the Education Cluster and/or Local Education Group)
• Respond to national priorities and jointly prepare exit strategies for handing over of emergency education interventions to longer-term education systems development
• Ensure that existing commitments are respected
• Recognise the links between education, development objectives, state-building and security