30 May 2019

INEE Guidance Note on Psychosocial Support [EN/AR]

Report
from Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (624.4 KB)
preview
Download PDF (1.03 MB)Arabic version

by Zahirah McNatt, Dr. Neil Boothby, Dr. Mike Wessells, Rita Lo

The purpose of the INEE Guidance Note on Psychosocial Support is to clarify the importance of supporting the psychosocial wellbeing of children and youth, and to offer specific strategies for how to incorporate psychosocial support (PSS) into education responses. This resource addresses a gap in the tools that are currently available to educators and professionals operating in emergency and crisis contexts, providing PSS guidance that is specifically oriented to the education sector. This Guidance Note encourages more intentional and consistent implementation of practical, good-quality psychosocial interventions on the education frontlines by teachers, education administrators, counselors, and other education personnel. It is also useful to government entities, ministries, policy makers, community groups, humanitarian workers, parents, peers, and families for planning, programming, policy, and advocacy purposes, and to mechanisms such as education coordination and working groups. The content is also useful for those working in related sectors, including protection, child protection, mental and public health, and others.

