India Makes Strong Commitment to Global Fund

NEW DELHI - The Government of India today announced an increased commitment of US$22 million to the Global Fund for the next three years, highlighting India’s leadership in global efforts to end AIDS, TB and malaria as epidemics and to build stronger health systems.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India Dr Harsh Vardhan, whose government is also investing significantly in domestic efforts to end the epidemics.

“In spirit of the longstanding partnership with the Global Fund and our commitment to work across borders to join hands in fighting the epidemics of HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, I am happy to announce that India will contribute US$22 million to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. I urge upon all nations to come together and contribute generously towards this noble cause,” Vardhan said.

Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund, commended India’s long-term vision, and said commitments and resources from national governments are essential to meeting the goals of ending the epidemics.

“We all need to step up the fight,” said Sands. “Through global solidarity and effective partnerships, we will be able to save millions of lives.”

India has long been a strategic partner of the Global Fund, both as a grant implementer and as a donor. India has the world’s largest TB epidemic, and set the ambitious goal of ending TB by 2025, five years ahead of the targets set in the Sustainable Development Goals.

India’s increased national financing and success in tackling the epidemic will be critical to achieve global TB goals. In February, India hosted the Preparatory Meeting of the Sixth Replenishment, the first time an implementing country hosted such meeting. The Government of India is significantly increasing its investments in health and in the fight against the three diseases.

France will host the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment pledging conference in Lyon, France, on 9-10 October 2019. The Global Fund seeks to raise at least US$14 billion for the next three years to help save 16 million lives, cut the mortality rate from HIV, TB and malaria in half, and build stronger health systems by 2023. While many pledges will be announced at the conference itself, many donors choose to announce their contributions in advance of the meeting.

The Global Fund Replenishment Conference is aimed at further mobilizing efforts to end the epidemics of three of the world's most devastating diseases by 2030, in line with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.