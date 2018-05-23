Inclusive, quality education: An annotated bibliography
This annotated bibliography seeks to update the knowledge base on inclusive, quality education by reviewing and compiling existing evidence and literature on this important topic.
This report covers the following key thematic areas as they relate to inclusive quality education:
- Gender transformative programming and girls’ education
- Social protection schemes
- Public accountability measures
- Innovative financing models.
The bibliography highlights where there are evidence gaps and opportunities for further research under these areas of enquiry.