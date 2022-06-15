The inclusion of health in major global reports on climate change and biodiversity

Abstract

This article argues that human health has become a key consideration in recent global reports on climate change and biodiversity produced by various international organisations; however, greater attention must be given to the unequal health impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss around the world and the different health adaptation measures that are urgently required

Summary box

Most recent major global reports on climate change and biodiversity produced by international organisations emphasise the links with human health, which shows that health is becoming a central issue in climate change/biodiversity policy.

These major global reports emphasise the health impacts and the health cobenefits of mitigation action. They also focus particularly on food, air pollution and extreme weather events.

There is a lack of detailed attention in these reports on the need to adapt health systems and policies to the effects of climate change and biodiversity loss.

This includes a lack of consideration of the vast differences in the capacities of health systems around the world to adapt to these effects.

There is an urgent need for greater focus on the unequal health impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss, as these reports currently pay insufficient attention to the disproportionate consequences in low-income and middle-income countries, and on vulnerable groups.

Introduction

The relationship between human health and the natural environment has long been recognised. Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in research on how climate change and biodiversity loss—resulting from anthropogenic pressures on the environment—negatively impact people’s health around the world. This research has focused on the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss on health, the need for health adaptation and on the ways in which measures to address climate change and biodiversity loss have a mutually beneficial effect on health. A key question is the extent to which this research has influenced wider political and public engagement with the health dimensions of climate change and biodiversity loss. Some, for example, have argued that health remains peripheral to climate change politics.

We consider this question by looking at the extent to which, and how, health is discussed in major global reports on climate change and biodiversity in recent years. These global reports play a crucial role in bridging research and politics, thereby shaping the global policy agenda. They do this in various ways—from synthesising the state of knowledge on these issues to inform policy decisions—to generating significant global media attention that influences public and political debates on climate change and biodiversity. Hence, these reports sit at the intersection of science, politics and public spheres.

We selected around 30 major global reports on climate change and biodiversity that have been published between 2018 and 2021 by relevant international organisations, and examined the ways human health was discussed in these reports. We did this through a combination of an automated search of health-related terms and more in-depth qualitative reading of the reports. Given these reports go into considerable detail on the different aspects of the relationship between climate change/biodiversity and health, there are major differences in how health is discussed across these reports. Hence, there is a risk that any common themes identified may be driven by the specific selection of reports. However, looking across these different reports, several broader issues emerge that we believe provide some important insights on current engagement with the health dimensions of climate change and biodiversity. We summarise these key themes, and their policy implications.