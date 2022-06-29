Incentivizing through the granting process: Some examples and lessons learned (June 2022)

Incentivizing the self-reliance of displaced people through the granting process – lessons from the Lives in Dignity Grant Facility

The Lives in Dignity Grant Facility, founded by the EU and managed by UNOPS since 2020, has been designed to channel funding to promote development-oriented approaches to new, recurrent and protracted displacement crises. After two calls for proposals, and 14 projects funded globally, what can our early experience tell us about how donors can incentivize localization, the participation of displaced people, and the engagement of a whole-of-society approach? The LiD Grant Facility’s Forced Displacement Senior Advisor analyses what worked, and its impact thus far.

This document will soon be available in both French and Spanish, which can be downloaded from the Lives in Dignity Capacity4Dev site:https://europa.eu/capacity4dev/lives-in-dignity-grant-facility/documents

For more information about the Lives in Dignity Grant Facility, visit:https://ec.europa.eu/international-partnerships/programmes/lives-dignity-grant-facility_en

About the Lives in Dignity Grant Facility:

Supporting self-reliance

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA) founded the EU-UNOPS Lives in Dignity (LiD) Grant Facility in 2020. Its purpose is to efficiently and effectively channel funding into promoting development-oriented approaches to new, recurrent and protracted displacement crises, focusing on early operational engagement. To this end, the LiD Grant Facility will support innovative projects with €24 million between 2021 and 2025. Projects funded work across some of the most pressing forced displacement crises in the world, including those countries impacted by crises in Afghanistan, Myanmar, Venezuela, the Horn of Africa, the Sahel region of Africa and Central America. Core to the work of the facility is the harnessing of learning and best practices both locally and regionally to inform work on forced displacement globally.