The Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health, and Ageing launched new Implementation Guidance: Improving the quality of care for maternal, newborn and child health: implementation guide for national, district and facility levels. The Implementation guide is a “living document” that has been developed from the rich implementation experience emerging from the 10 countries in the Network to Improve the Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, and from implementing and technical partners in support of that work. Since 2017, the Network has been working as a leaders learning hub exchanging ideas for implementation, acceleration and scale-up for quality MNH care. This Implementation Guide contains practical guidance for policymakers, programme managers, health practitioners and other actors working to establish and implement quality of care programmes for maternal, newborn and child health at national, district and facility levels. It is intended to help anyone, throughout the health system, who wants to take action to improve the Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health.

In addition, and complementary to the Implementation Guide, the new Learning Guide for MNCH QoC was developed: Guidance on developing national learning health-care systems to sustain and scale up delivery of quality maternal, newborn and child health care. This Learning Guide provides direction on how countries can develop and strengthen national learning health care systems to learn how to improve, sustain, and scale-up Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health. It is a working document that will be updated as new guidance comes in from the field. The guide is meant for health system managers, QoC implementing partners, researchers, policymakers, and health care providers involved in developing and implementing QoC programmes at the facility, district, and national levels.

Media Contacts

Kimberly Chriscaden

Communications Officer

World Health Organization

Email: chriscadenk@who.int