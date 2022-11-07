Improving predictability caucus on quality funding

In March 2022, ECHO and IRC launched the quality funding caucus to unlock more and better funding.

In July 2022, the participants agreed on commitments around increases in multi-year funding, transparency in data reporting and improved accountability.

The caucus members were ECHO, the US Agency for International Development/Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, the US State Department Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration/PRM, Sida and the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNICEF, WFP, UNHCR, OCHA, ICRC,

InterAction and NEAR. All Grand Bargain Signatories are encouraged to implement the commitments.