Improving human security in Africa: ISS Annual Review 2018

Focused on impact

ISS provides high quality research, policy advice and training to help secure Africa’s future

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) continued its evolution beyond a traditional research and policy organisation to one that has a direct impact on human security in Africa.

Collaborative approach

In 2018 the ISS signed agreements with the African Union and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which demonstrate our commitment to partnerships with governments and international organisations.

Our engagement with Ethiopia reflects the country’s growing role in stabilising the Horn of Africa.

We further developed the ISS relationship with the South African government and in 2018 worked with diplomats to help prepare for the country’s two-year term on the UN Security Council. We expanded our technical support to the police and prosecuting authorities, and to violence prevention initiatives.

Anticipating future challenges This annual review shows the value of our long-term security and development forecasts, which allow ISS to detect tomorrow’s challenges today. During 2018 threats and opportunities were identified on issues as diverse as demographics, industrialisation and climate change. ISS highlighted neglected challenges in Central Africa and their potential impact on neighbouring countries.

ISS guides African responses to global challenges including populism, migration, corruption and organised crime. Among our new focus areas is emerging technologies for which there is no African policy, despite their enormous potential impact.

From research to action

ISS produced high quality research and evidencebased policy analysis across Africa. This is the starting point in our theory of change and the foundation of our work.

But it is only by sharing ISS insights with key decision makers, and providing constructive support to governments and civil society that we can build a secure and prosperous continent.

Our impact in 2018 was achieved through the sustained effort of ISS staff and the ongoing commitment of our partners and funders to human security in Africa.