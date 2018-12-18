Improving the health care of pregnant refugee and migrant women and newborn children: policy brief

Policy issue and context

Both the proportion of women among refugees and migrants and their absolute number have increased since 2000, with women now making up more than half of the refugee and migrant population (47.3million).

Women are also overrepresented in high-risk groups, such as those having experienced violence or trafficking. This has led to increased pressure not only on health systems broadly but also specifically on reproductive health services. Births to refugees and migrants are also unequally distributed geographically, posing particular challenges to health care delivery in areas of high concentration.

While the amplitude and direction of differences in outcomes for refugees and migrants vary with the outcome examined, the host country, the country of origin and the socio-economic status of the woman, there is a marked trend for worse pregnancy-related indicators among refugees and migrants.

These include maternal death and severe maternal morbidity; mental ill health, such as postpartum depression; and perinatal and neonatal mortality and morbidity, such as stillbirth, preterm birth and congenital abnormalities. Pregnant refugee and migrant women also tend to experience suboptimal quality of care. Being a refugee or migrant can be considered a risk factor for poorer maternal and newborn health outcomes, but also be a proxy for other risk factors and potential explanations (e.g. socioeconomic status).

Policy considerations

Socioeconomic status is the greatest overarching determinant for the health of pregnant refugee and migrant women and their newborns; therefore, addressing socioeconomic factors at all levels is critical to improving health. There are also specific challenges and barriers associated with the health status of the individual, the accessibility and quality of care, and the health policy and financing systems, which may explain the poorer outcomes in these women and newborns.

Individual health status