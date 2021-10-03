Improving the health and development of newborns, children and adolescents in the Eastern Mediterranean Region: the regional implementation framework for newborn, child and adolescent health, 2019-2023

Improving the health and development of newborns, children and adolescents in the Eastern Mediterranean Region: regional implementation framework for newborn, child and adolescent health, 2019-2023 aims to support Member States to implement cost-effective, evidence-based health and development interventions to improve the health and development of newborns, children and adolescents in the context of universal health coverage (UHC) and humanitarian action. It sets out strategic areas, country actions and age-specific interventions and pays particular attention to: promoting equitable access to quality newborn, child and adolescent health services in the context of UHC; protecting newborns, children and adolescents from the impact of health emergencies; and strengthening integration, multisectoral coordination and partnerships for the promotion of healthier newborns, children and adolescents. Countries are expected to use the framework to enhance, strengthen or develop their national strategic plans for newborn, child and adolescent health and development, in line with WHO’s Thirteenth General Programme of Work and Vision 2023: Health for All by All, a call for solidarity and action.