Improving the coordination of efforts against trafficking in persons - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/120) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Forty-seventh session

21 June–9 July 2021

Summary

The present report has been prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 74/176 entitled “Improving the coordination of efforts against trafficking in persons”, and contains a summary of the efforts of Member States and entities of the United Nations system towards its implementation. The report includes information on the status of adherence to the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, supplementing the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, as well as on efforts made by all relevant stakeholders to enhance the implementation of the United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, adopted by the General Assembly in its resolution 64/293. The report also provides an update on the status and work of the United Nations voluntary trust fund for victims of trafficking in persons, especially women and children; information on the Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2020, published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime; an update on the work of the Inter-Agency Coordination Group against Trafficking in Persons; and information on awareness-raising efforts, in particular, the designated World Day against Trafficking in Persons. The report also includes information on the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on global efforts against trafficking in persons.