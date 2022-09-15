Improving the coordination of ammunition management initiatives: the Ammunition Management Activity Platform

The launch of A-MAP

There is a growing consensus among relevant stakeholders around the importance of national ownership for safe, secure and sustainable through-life ammunition management. Many states, however, lack the organisational structures, technical capacities, and resources to manage their ammunition stockpiles effectively and efficiently. In such contexts, national authorities in charge of through-life ammunition management can benefit from the support of international cooperation and assistance efforts. Coordination plays a central role in the effectiveness and sustainability of international cooperation and assistance.

In order to increase innovation and facilitate collaboration in the field of conventional ammunition management and to contribute to improved coordination, coherence and complementarity of ammunition management initiatives, the Ammunition Management Advisory Team (AMAT) developed a knowledge and information sharing platform, the Ammunition Management Activity Platform (A-MAP), launching online on 15 September 2022.

A-MAP provides states, donors, and implementers with a one-stop source on who does what, where and how in the field of through-life ammunition management. The platform’s main features include:

Interactive maps allowing users to: explore the global, regional, sub-regional and national distribution of projects and activities; obtain insight into how these projects support the dissemination and application of good practices found in the international ammunition technical guidelines (IATG); and understand the different types of activities used for building the capacity of national authorities for ensuring the safety and security of ammunition stockpiles.

Country dashboards providing users with: an overview of the socio-political background within which national through-life ammunition management initiatives are situated; summarise information pertaining to the safety and security risks posed by ammunition stockpiles (e.g. trends in accidental explosions, select incidents of diversion, and surplus disposal); highlights of capabilities which can be offered to other states; and, link to interactive country-specific maps of international cooperation and assistance projects and activities.

Interactive functionalities enabling users to: access information and resources relevant for developing and implementing through-life management systems; obtain quick access to relevant international, regional and sub-regional instruments which govern and channel international cooperation and assistance for trough-life ammunition management; obtain an overview and access contact details of key actors in funding and implementing international assistance projects.

Dedicated means for users to request technical advice and services from AMAT by: asking questions directly to AMAT experts, be it inquiries on through-life management of ammunition or any technical question related to the safety and security of conventional ammunition; submit an assistance request to AMAT, which will be coordinated with the UN SaferGuard Programme, and taking into account of existing activities and project on the ground and with due consideration to available resources, organisation of work and assessment of risks involved.

Those interactive mechanisms will allow for greater collaboration and coordination of stakeholders and ensure that international assistance is coherent and complementary – ensuring safe, secure and sustainable through-life management systems.

To learn more about the A-MAP, click here.

About AMAT

Established in 2019, the Ammunition Management Advisory Team (AMAT) is a joint initiative of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) and the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA). AMAT provides technical support to states in the safe, secure and effective through-life ammunition management in line with international best practices. AMAT also works to strengthen the capacities of states to improve the safety and security of ammunition stockpiles, thus contributing to a global reduction of the risks of accidental explosions and diversion.

About GICHD

The GICHD works towards reducing risk to communities caused by explosive ordnance, with a focus on landmines, cluster munitions and ammunition stockpiles.

The Centre helps develop and professionalise the sector for the benefit of its partners: National and local authorities, donors, the United Nations, other international and regional organisations, non-governmental organisations, commercial companies and academia. It does so by combining four lines of service: field support focused on advice and training, multilateral work focused on norms and standards, research and development focused on cutting-edge solutions, and facilitating dialogue and cooperation.

Collectively, our advisors support around 40 affected states and territories every year, while working very closely with partner organisations to achieve our goals.