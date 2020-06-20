Improving conditions for refugees from arrival to integration is key to overcoming COVID-19, OSCE human rights head says

Warsaw, 20 June 2020 – On World Refugee Day, the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continues unabated. Governments need to make greater efforts to guarantee the right to seek asylum is respected and ensure refugees are afforded protection, a vital condition for their integration into the societies of their host countries, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said today.

“Refugees make up a small percentage of the world’s population. But those who have been forced to leave their countries because of conflict or persecution depend on all of us for their protection and wellbeing,” said ODIHR Director Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir. “We need to ensure that they settle in well for the duration of their stay, however short or long that ends up being.

It is encouraging to see that despite the challenges of the last few months, many countries across the OSCE region have made an effort to ensure that asylum procedures can continue and that refugee communities are protected during the pandemic. Numerous countries have been thinking and acting innovatively to reduce overcrowding in reception centres and protect those most at risk.”

At the same time, a failure to protect some of the most vulnerable people worldwide as they seek safety in other countries has continued to result in the tragic and unnecessary loss of life across the OSCE region. As borders begin to reopen and international travel resumes, it is crucial that governments coordinate and carry out search and rescue operations, guarantee the right to apply for international protection and ensure the dignified treatment of everyone entering their countries, whatever their status.

In many OSCE countries, the integration of refugees is hampered by intolerance, systemic racism and xenophobia, and hate crime. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased these barriers to inclusion, with refugees in some states subjected to racist abuse and unjustifiably blamed for the spread of the virus. OSCE countries must do more to implement their commitments to address discrimination, racism, xenophobia, and hate crimes targeting refugees, as well as the civil society organizations working to assist them. Successful integration in turn helps asylum seekers and refugees contribute to building open, tolerant and prosperous societies.

ODIHR works with countries across the OSCE to help defend migrant rights, and ensure that migration policies and legislation are in line with international law and effective in protecting all those seeking protection. Building tolerant societies by documenting and combating discrimination and hate crime is also a key aspect of ODIHR’s work.

