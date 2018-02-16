An important message from Oxfam

As someone who shares our vision of what Oxfam could and should be, and who has been supporting our work and our message, I wanted to be in touch directly with you regarding the current reports of sexual harassment, abuse and exploitation of vulnerable women by Oxfam staff members.

I understand many of our supporters are angry and feel betrayed. These reports describe shocking and appalling behaviour that hurts me very deeply. This is not what or who Oxfam is.

I am appalled that some privileged men, who had the opportunity to serve Oxfam, abused the very people they were meant to protect. By so doing, they also let down our organisation, they betrayed the trust of our supporters and they betrayed the trust of the governments that let us come in and help their people.

This is an appalling mark against the high standard we set for ourselves in Oxfam. Advancing women’s rights in situations of high vulnerability such as crisis contexts is at the core of what we do. It is in fact some of the best work we do.

I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize, and to explain what actions we are taking to ensure we do better going forward.

Today we announced an action plan, including the establishment of a new High-Level Commission on Sexual Misconduct, Accountability and Culture Change to review our past and current practices, policies and culture.

We are also significantly increasing the investment in safeguarding, ensuring the resources are in place to better protect all people who come into contact with Oxfam around the world. And we are already in urgent dialogue with others from across our sector to put in place measures to prevent offenders moving from one organisation to another.

We know must also work hard to regain your trust, and the trust of people we work with. I and all my colleagues remain strongly committed to our work and to Oxfam’s values. We sincerely hope that through our actions we can prove ourselves worth of your trust.

We will be in touch again in the coming weeks to update you on our progress.

Sincerely,

Winnie Byanyima

Executive Director, Oxfam International