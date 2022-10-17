The Implications of Climate Change for Mediation and Peace Processes

1. Introduction: integrating climate considerations into mediation efforts

The adverse effects of climate change and ecosystem degradation extend far beyond the environmental realm and increasingly shape human activity. Rising temperatures, more severe and frequent extreme weather events, and erratic rainfall cause or exacerbate volatile food prices, insecure livelihoods, and large-scale displacement. Sea level rise is an existential threat for small island states and raises questions regarding maritime boundaries and national identity. Around the world, climate change alters politics, economies and societies in ways that have profound consequences.

Increasing evidence shows that the effects of climate change can exacerbate existing fault lines and vulnerabilities, thereby fuelling violence and insecurity. In many of the countries that are most vulnerable to climate change, fragility and conflict have weakened coping mechanisms, people are dependent on natural resources for their livelihoods, and stark inequalities exist between men and women, or between culturally defined or identity-based groups.3 The quality of governance and strength of institutions are frequently key determinants of how and to what extent climate change affects peace and conflict.

As climate change is fast becoming a major test of our collective ability to prevent and manage crises, mediators will increasingly need to consider its short-, medium- and long-term implications for their engagements and integrate climate-informed practices into mediation and other forms of peacemaking. Such approaches are not only necessary to help conflict parties address the risks associated with the adverse effects of climate change, they also allow mediators to take advantage of potential opportunities for bringing conflict parties together to discuss shared responses to common climate-related threats. However, in doing so, mediators need to avoid the perception that they are artificially injecting an external agenda into negotiations, or overstating its role. A climate-informed mediation process that is or appears to be externally driven may undercut local or national ownership of a process and its outcomes.

One purpose of climate-informed mediation therefore is to provide platforms to engage and better support the efforts of conflict parties to find a peaceful and sustainable solution to their dispute. Another goal is to enhance the chances that an agreement will stand the “climate test” over time. Integrating climate risk considerations, which can vary widely across different contexts, does not automatically advance a peace process or lead to more sustainable results, however. Mediators need to navigate climate change considerations in the context of complex negotiations and avoid pitfalls that could generate pushback from conflict parties. Indeed, unless efforts to deal with climate change are designed carefully, they may lead to new and different types of conflict.

This Practice Note identifies practical suggestions for addressing the effects of climate change in mediation processes, including by leveraging climate policy frameworks and climate finance during peace processes and agreement implementation. It proposes considerations applicable from the preparation and negotiation phases to the design and implementation of a peace agreement.4 Crucially, it also provides guidance on where mediation teams can find the support necessary to design and undertake the proposed actions.

The Note draws on emerging work in this area as well as on experience in more established domains, such as the mediation of conflicts related to natural resources. It aims to encourage further thinking and experimentation, and to contribute to an iterative process of building a body of knowledge on mediation and climate change.

The Note forms part of broader efforts undertaken by the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs to promote inclusive, climate-informed peacemaking through awareness-raising within and beyond the UN system, capacity-building, and deeper partnerships with climate and environmental experts. It also builds on existing work on climate, peace and security, including the UN Climate Security Mechanism’s reference documents, and is designed to be read in conjunction with other guidance materials on mediation.