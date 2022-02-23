Implementing the IPC at the Country Level

Introduction

Once a country formally expresses an interest in implementing the IPC, the process of introduction and institutionalisation starts with awareness-raising activities, led by IPC global partners and/or the Global Support Unit (GSU), an operational arm of the IPC Global Steering Committee, hosted at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The IPC’s institutional home is identified and the IPC Technical Working Group (TWG) is established through a consultative and inclusive process. When institutionalisation is fully achieved, the IPC is embedded in national food security and nutrition structures and systems. IPC institutionalisation promotes ownership, accountability and sustainability, considering existing structures and processes at the national level. Fundamental guiding principles are:

• The implementation of IPC processes should be demanddriven, ideally by the government where feasible.

• Findings must be evidence-based, and participation partners should commit to an inclusive process, plurality, and technical consensus-building.

• The leadership of IPC processes depends on the country’s context, comparative advantages and responsibilities. All efforts should be made to engage and build the capacity of national stakeholders, promote ownership and strengthen the institutional process.

• Agencies commit to a multi-year process.

• The IPC analysis is conducted in a timely manner.

• Organisations participating in the IPC commit to sharing data.

• The IPC should be applied as an iterative learning process.