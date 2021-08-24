Implementation of the Third United Nations Decade for the Eradication of Poverty (2018–2027) - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/234)

Seventy-sixth session

Item 23 (a) of the provisional agenda*

Eradication of poverty and other development issues

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/230, provides a review of the progress made and the gaps and challenges in implementing the Third United Nations Decade for the Eradication of Poverty (2018–2027), including the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the response thereto. Inclusive social policies to build back better are discussed and policy recommendations made.

I. Introduction

1. The Third United Nations Decade for the Eradication of Poverty (2018–2027) and its inter-agency, system-wide plan of action have been a platform to rally coordinated action for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The present report provides an assessment of the gaps, challenges and progress made in the implementation of the Third Decade, including the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the response thereto, and the work undertaken by the United Nations system to implement the plan of action. It contains a discussion of the inclusive social policies required to build back better and concludes with recommendations for consideration by the General Assembly.