Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 - Report of the Secretary-General (A/75/226)

Summary

The present report has been prepared as requested by the General Assembly in resolution 74/218 on disaster risk reduction and resolution 73/230 on effective global response to address the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon. It provides an overview of progress made towards the global targets and the priorities for action of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030 and identifies good practice, challenges and areas of the Framework that appear not to receive adequate attention.

The report draws on the data reported by countries to the Sendai Framework monitor and the collective work of the United Nations system in support of national disaster risk reduction priorities.