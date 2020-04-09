World + 1 more
Implementation of resolution 2491 (2019) - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/275)
Attachments
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to paragraph 3 of Security Council resolution 2491 (2019), in which the Council renewed its request to me to report on the implementation of resolution 2240 (2015), in particular the implementation of paragraphs 7 to 10 of that resolution.
The report covers developments since my previous report of 5 September 2019 (S/2019/711) until 20 March 2020. The information and observations herein are based on submissions by Member States, relevant international and regional bodies and United Nations entities.