Implementation of the recommendations contained in the report of the Secretary-General on the causes of conflict and the promotion of durable peace and sustainable development in Africa (A/73/L.97/Rev.1)

Seventy-third session

Agenda item 68 (b)

New Partnership for Africa’s Development: progress in

implementation and international support: causes of conflict

and the promotion of durable peace and sustainable

development in Africa

State of Palestine:* revised draft resolution

The General Assembly,

Recalling the report of the Open-ended Ad Hoc Working Group on the Causes of Conflict and the Promotion of Durable Peace and Sustainable Development in Africa, its resolution 53/92 of 7 December 1998 and subsequent annual resolutions, including resolutions 67/293 of 24 July 2013, 68/278 of 16 June 2014, 69/291 of 19 June 2015, 70/292 of 7 July 2016, 71/315 of 19 July 2017 and 72/311 of 10 September 2018, as well as its resolutions 66/286 of 23 July 2012, 67/294 of 15 August 2013, 68/301 of 17 July 2014, 69/290 of 19 June 2015, 70/295 of 25 July 2016, 71/320 of 8 September 2017 and 72/310 of 10 September 2018 on the New Partnership for Africa’s Development and 59/213 of 20 December 2004, 63/310 of 14 September 2009, 65/274 of 18 April 2011 and 67/302 of 16 September 2013 on cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union,

Recalling also, in this context, Security Council resolutions 1809 (2008) of 16 April 2008 on peace and security in Africa, 1325 (2000) of 31 October 2000, 1820 (2008) of 19 June 2008, 1888 (2009) of 30 September 2009, 1889 (2009) of 5 October 2009, 1960 (2010) of 16 December 2010, 2106 (2013) of 24 June 2013, 2122 (2013) of 18 October 2013, 2242 (2015) of 13 October 2015 and 2467 (2019) of 23 April 2019 on women and peace and security, 2250 (2015) of 9 December 2015 and 2419 (2018) of 6 June 2018 on youth, peace and security, 1366 (2001) of 30 August 2001 on the role of the Council in the prevention of armed conflicts, 1612 (2005) of 26 July 2005, 1882 (2009) of 4 August 2009, 1998 (2011) of 12 July 2011, 2068 (2012) of 19 September 2012, 2225 (2015) of 18 June 2015 and 2427 (2018) of 9 July 2018 on children and armed conflict, 1625 (2005) of 14 September 2005 on strengthening the effectiveness of the role of the Council in conflict prevention, particularly in Africa, 2195 (2014) of 19 December 2014 and 2379 (2017) of 21 September 2017 on threats to international peace and security, 1631 (2005) of 17 October 2005, 2033 (2012) of 12 January 2012 and 2320 (2016) of 18 November 2016, as well as the statements by the President of the Security Council of 16 December 2014 and 24 May 2016 on cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organizations in maintaining international peace and security, and resolutions 2167 (2014) of 28 July 2014 and 2447 (2018) of 13 December 2018 on United Nations peacekeeping operations,

Recalling further the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 20 to 22 June 2012, and its outcome document entitled “The future we want”,

Reaffirming its resolution 70/1 of 25 September 2015, entitled “Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, in which it adopted a comprehensive, far-reaching and people-centred set of universal and transformative Sustainable Development Goals and targets, its commitment to working tirelessly for the full implementation of the Agenda by 2030, its recognition that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development, its commitment to achieving sustainable development in its three dimensions – economic, social and environmental – in a balanced and integrated manner, and to building upon the achievements of the Millennium Development Goals and seeking to address their unfinished business,

Recalling the 2015 high-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly on the Sustainable Development Goals and its outcome document, and recognizing that development, peace, security and human rights are closely interlinked and mutually reinforcing,

Reaffirming its resolution 69/313 of 27 July 2015 on the Addis Ababa Action Agenda of the Third International Conference on Financing for Development, which is an integral part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, supports and complements it, and helps to contextualize its means of implementation targets with concrete policies and actions, and reaffirms the strong political commitment to address the challenge of financing and creating an enabling environment at all levels for sustainable development in the spirit of global partnership and solidarity,

Recalling the 2005 World Summit Outcome, through which world leaders reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the special needs of Africa, and its resolution 60/265 of 30 June 2006,

Reaffirming the need to strengthen the synergy between Africa’s economic and social development programmes and its peace and security agenda,

Recognizing, in particular, the capacity of the African Union and subregional organizations to address the causes of conflict in Africa,

Reaffirming the political declaration on Africa’s development needs adopted at the high-level meeting on 22 September 2008,

Recalling its resolution 66/293 of 17 September 2012 establishing a monitoring mechanism to review commitments made towards Africa’s development,

Reaffirming the political declaration on the peaceful resolution of conflicts in Africa adopted at the high-level meeting of the General Assembly held on 25 April 2013,

Reaffirming also the importance of supporting the African Union Agenda 2063, as a strategic vision and an action plan for ensuring a positive socioeconomic transformation in Africa by 2063, and acknowledging the emphasis in Agenda 2063 on peace and security as critical enablers for sustainable development,

Stressing that the responsibility for peace and security in Africa, including the capacity to address the root causes of conflict and to resolve conflicts in a peaceful manner, lies primarily with African countries, while recognizing the need for the provision of support by the international community and the United Nations, taking into account the responsibilities of the Organization in this regard according to the Charter of the United Nations,

Underscoring the importance of continuing the efforts of the African Union and subregional organizations to prevent and settle conflicts and promote human rights, democracy, the rule of law and constitutional order in Africa,

Noting that, despite the positive trends and advances in obtaining durable peace in Africa, the conditions required for sustainable development have yet to be consolidated throughout the continent and that there is therefore an urgent need to continue to develop African human and institutional capacities, particularly in countries emerging from conflict,

Reaffirming the commitment to ensure that there will be no tolerance for impunity for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity or for violations of international humanitarian law and gross violations of human rights law, and that such violations will be properly investigated and appropriately sanctioned, including by bringing the perpetrators of any crimes to justice, through national mechanisms or,

where appropriate, regional or international mechanisms, in accordance with international law, and for that purpose encouraging States to strengthen national judicial systems and institutions,

Underscoring the importance of taking into account lessons learned from the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, during which Hutu and others who opposed the genocide were also killed,

Recognizing the importance of aligning international support with Africa’s own priorities, including but not limited to industrialization, equal access to work opportunities, youth employment, access to quality education and high-quality and resilient infrastructure, the eradication of poverty, environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient economies and communities, and the reduction of inequalities, aimed at the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through action-oriented efforts,

Underlining the importance of enhancing national and regional initiatives, with international support, to address the negative implications of the illegal exploitation of natural resources in all its aspects for peace, security and development in Africa,

and condemning the illicit trade in and proliferation of arms, especially small arms and light weapons,

Acknowledging that the achievement of durable peace and sustainable development in countries affected by conflict, in conflict and in post-conflict situations requires that national Governments and international partners continue to develop coordinated approaches tailored to the peacebuilding needs and challenges faced by those countries,

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach to sustaining peace, particularly through the prevention of conflict and addressing its root causes, strengthening the rule of law at the international and national levels, and promoting sustained and sustainable economic growth, poverty eradication, social development, sustainable development, national reconciliation and unity, including through inclusive dialogue and mediation, access to justice and transitional justice, accountability, good governance, democracy, accountable institutions, gender equality and respect for, and protection of, human rights and fundamental freedoms,

Recognizing that effective peacebuilding must involve the entire United Nations system, consistent with the respective mandates of missions and the Charter, and in this regard emphasizing the importance of joint analysis and effective strategic planning across the United Nations system in its long-term engagement in conflictaffected countries, and where appropriate, in cooperation and coordinatio n with regional and subregional organizations,

Reaffirming, in this regard, the importance of the Peacebuilding Commission as a dedicated intergovernmental advisory body to address, within its existing mandate and in an integrated manner, the special needs of countries affected by conflict and to assist them in laying the foundation for peace and sustainable development, taking into consideration national priorities and the principle of national ownership,

Welcoming the work of the Peacebuilding Commission in bringing a strategic approach and coherence to international peacebuilding efforts, and recognizing the valuable work done in all its configurations and meetings,

Reaffirming the primary responsibility of national Governments and authorities in identifying, driving and directing priorities, strategies and activities for peacebuilding and sustaining peace, and in this regard emphasizing that inclusivity is key to advancing national peacebuilding processes and objectives in order to ensure that the needs of all segments of society are taken into account,

Welcoming the adoption of Security Council resolution 2413 (2018) and General Assembly resolution 72/276, on 26 April 2018, reaffirming Council resolution 2282 (2016) and Assembly resolution 70/262, both of 27 April 2016, on the review of the United Nations peacebuilding architecture, affirming the importance of peacebuilding and sustaining peace, and recognizing the importance of their implementation for strengthening the Peacebuilding Commission and enabling it to realize its full potential, in accordance with Assembly resolution 60/180 and Council resolution 1645 (2005), both of 20 December 2005, and Assembly resolution 65/7 and Council resolution 1947 (2010), both of 29 October 2010, and in this regard recalling the outcome report of the Cairo regional workshop held in November 2014, which provides perspectives from Africa on the need to consolidate the regional dimension in the activities of the Peacebuilding Commission in Africa,

Renewing its unwavering commitment to strengthening international cooperation to prevent and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and

reaffirming that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,

Recognizing that international cooperation and any measures taken by Member States to prevent and combat terrorism, as well as to prevent violent extremism as and when conducive to terrorism, must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter, in particular the purposes and principle s thereof, and relevant international conventions and protocols, as well as their obligations under international human rights law, refugee law and international humanitarian law,

Reaffirming that terrorism and violent extremism as and when conducive to terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group,

Encouraging the United Nations system, the African Union and subregional organizations to enhance their interaction with civil society, including women’s and youth associations, academia and research institutions, on issues relevant to the promotion of peace, security and sustainable development in Africa, and welcoming the ongoing efforts in this regard, including by the Office of the Special Advis er on Africa,