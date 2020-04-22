Implementation of the Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries for the Decade 2011–2020 - Report of the Secretary-General (A/75/72–E/2020/14)

Summary

The present report provides comprehensive information on and analysis of progress in the implementation of the Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries for the Decade 2011–2020 (Istanbul Programme of Action) over the past 10 years, in the final year of its implementation, covering all eight priority areas for action and the overarching goal of enabling graduation from the least developed country category. In addition, it highlights activities undertaken by other stakeholders, including the United Nations system, civil society and the private sector. The report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 74/232 and Economic and Social Council resolution 2019/3, in which the Secretary-General was requested to submit a progress report on the implementation of the Istanbul Programme of Action. It also provides information on the preparatory process for the Fifth United Nations Conference of the Least Developed Countries, to be held from 21 to 25 March 2021, in Doha, including its intergovernmental preparatory committee meetings to be held from 27 to 30 July 2020 and 11 and 15 January 2021 in New York.