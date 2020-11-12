Impacts of COVID-19 on the Private Sector in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Situations

Prepared by the Fragile and Conflict Situations (FCS) / International Development Association (IDA)

Coordination Unit, IFC, in collaboration with FCS Africa, Africa Region, IFC The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant negative impact on the private sector in developing economies, and businesses and individuals in fragile and conflict-affected situations are among the most severely affected. The pandemic has evolved rapidly from a health emergency to a global economic crisis, spreading through the real sector and posing growing risks to financial systems. Notable sector-level impacts include supplyand demand-based shocks to infrastructure and private healthcare; disruptions to imports, exports, and global and local value chains; and declining agribusiness activity that threatens food insecurity, all leading to financial sector instability. This note examines these sector-level impacts and provides recommendations for how the development community can address them. It advocates, among other things, for balancing short-term, sector-level relief and restructuring efforts with planning for a medium-term to long-term recovery, leveraging upstream interventions to “Build Back Better,” and collaborating with governments and development partners. As fragile and conflict-affected situations face further pandemic-related setbacks on top of already substantial hardships, it is critical that the global development community prioritize support to these vulnerable populations.

Fragile and conflict-affected situations (FCS) face many constraints that hamper and undermine their ability to effectively cope with a crisis of the magnitude of COVID-19. These include poor health systems, weak government capacity to manage a public health response, and limited water availability and related infrastructure that are crucial to healthcare. The pandemic’s impact is being felt across a range of sectors—from tourism and agribusiness to manufacturing and infrastructure. Disruptions to supply chains are particularly harmful to FCS, which are heavily dependent on food imports and humanitarian aid. The compounded impact of demand crises, disruptions to transportation and value chains, and limited availability of credit are forcing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to cease operations, which in turn increases nonperforming loans and threatens the stability of the financial systems in these nations.

The COVID-19 crisis also comes with social, public health, and economic shocks that can exacerbate conflict. The financial strain and compliance with lockdown orders can lay bare inequities and lead to ethnic tensions. The impact on women is disproportionate, and lockdowns and economic stress can exacerbate domestic violence and harassment. The pandemic has also increased the vulnerabilities of forcibly displaced persons (FDPs) and their host communities due to limited access to quality healthcare systems and other key services, and the difficulty of practicing social distancing in refugee camps and urban settlements. The development community is mobilizing to address these issues, yet more is required to respond to the acute needs in FCS.