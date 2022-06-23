The impacts of climate change on the human rights of people in vulnerable situations - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/50/57) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council
Fiftieth session
13 June–8 July 2022
Agenda items 2 and 3
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, including the right to development
Summary
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 47/24. It examines the adverse impact of climate change on the full and effective enjoyment of human rights of people in vulnerable situations.
I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 47/24, in which the Council requested the Secretary-General to submit a report, in consultation with and taking into account the views of States and other stakeholders, on the adverse impact of climate change on the full and effective enjoyment of human rights of people in vulnerable situations.
On 23 August 2021, a note verbale and a questionnaire were circulated to Member States, requesting their inputs. Other stakeholders, including international organizations, national human rights institutions and civil society, were also contacted with a request for inputs. The 56 contributions received and consultations with stakeholders informed the present report.1
The report examines the adverse impact of climate change on the full and effective enjoyment of human rights of people in vulnerable situations. It provides examples of good practices and concludes with concrete recommendations to address the human rights impacts of climate change on people in vulnerable situations.