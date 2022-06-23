The impacts of climate change on the human rights of people in vulnerable situations - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/50/57) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 47/24. It examines the adverse impact of climate change on the full and effective enjoyment of human rights of people in vulnerable situations.

I. Introduction