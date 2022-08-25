The impact we’re making together: Last year, our programs reached 26.3 million people in 51 countries

26.3 MILLION. That’s how many people Action Against Hunger reached with lifesaving assistance last year– the most ever in our history. We were able to achieve this because of you. As one of our most generous supporters, you are right alongside our teams, helping to create a world where every life is well-nourished.

As hunger rises due to conflict, climate catastrophes, food shortages, and other crises, more families than ever before are in need of our services and we’re doing all we can to be there for them. Despite the long road ahead of us, I am filled with hope and gratitude. Every day, I see and hear the ways our staff go above and beyond - and how your support equips them with the resources to do so.

Inside, you will find stories about our collective impact in 2021 and the difference you’ve made—I hope you enjoy reading them. Together, we are creating a better way to deal with hunger. For everyone. For good.