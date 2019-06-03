The impact of migration on migrant women and girls: a gender perspective: Report of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants (A/HRC/41/38) [EN/AR/RU]

Human Rights Council

Forty-first session

24 June–12 July 2019

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants provides an account of the activities undertaken during the reporting period. He also provides a thematic study on the impact of migration on migrant women and girls, from a gender perspective, in which he aims to contribute to deepening the understanding of migration as a gendered phenomenon and its impact on human rights.

Women comprise slightly less than half of the international migrant population. While women and men decide to migrate for similar reasons, gender-specific social and cultural norms also play decisive roles in the migration process and therefore affect the experience of migrant women and girls. A greater understanding of migration as a gendered phenomenon can enable States to better protect migrant women and girls from genderbased discrimination, abuse and violations at all stages of migration, and fulfil their human rights.