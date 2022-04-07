Impact, Influence, and Innovation: Reflecting on 10 Years of the CARE-GSK Frontline Health Worker Initiative

2022 marks over a decade of the CARE-GSK partnership and strategic investment in frontline and community health workers. This Frontline Health Worker Initiative has achieved results in multiple development and humanitarian contexts across nine countries. With GSK support, CARE has documented a 24.9% average decline in the maternal mortality rate across the CARE-GSK supported communities.

Read this summary report to find out more about the impacts, influence, and innovation over the 10 years of collaboration. Learnings from this programme will strengthen CARE’s partnership models for future programmes to build resilience and achieve health impact in communities around the world.*

EXECUTIVE HIGHLIGHTS

In recognition of their critical role in health linkages and systems strengthening, CARE and GSK established a decadelong strategic investment in frontline health workers (FHW) and community health workers (CHW) in 2011 called the Frontline Health Worker Initiative. Following 10 years of partnership and programming, this report explores the resulting impacts, influence, and innovation. It synthesizes reach and impact data from 13 programmes across the 9 countries included in the Frontline Health Worker Initiative between 2011 and 2021. The countries included in this initiative are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, and Togo.

The data presented here is specific to the communities in which CARE delivered sexual and reproductive health, maternal and child health, nutrition, and sanitation programming with GSK’s support. The analysis is designed to identify the changes in overall health outcomes that occurred at a population level. While these findings do not necessarily imply causation, CARE’s efforts have likely reasonably contributed towards these changes within the specific communities.

The Frontline Health Worker initiative has achieved these results across multiple development and humanitarian contexts – including slow-onset and sudden shocks, conflict, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these results were only made possible through the long-term investment from GSK and scalable actions that were implemented across all nine countries. Critically, the Frontline Health Worker Initiative established platforms, networks and health service capacity-building that served as a catalyst for CARE to pivot towards the response to the COVID-19 pandemic quickly in the communities where these projects exist.

Learnings from this programme will serve to strengthen CARE’s private sector partnership models for future programmes to build resilience and achieve health impact in communities.