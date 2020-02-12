12 Feb 2020

Impact Evaluation for Resilience Learning in the Sahel

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 12 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (609.13 KB)

The G5 Sahel countries - Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger - are home to 80 million people, and demographic growth projections suggest the population will double in the next 20 years. The region faces drought every three years, and a major drought every five to ten years. Adding to the complexity, the conflict in the Lake Chad basin drive population displacement and disrupt livelihoods.

The Sahel also harbours enormous opportunities for transformation, presented by technological advancement and a very young population. WFP, with support from the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) Germany, the wider donor community and implementing partners, has created an ambitious platform in the Sahel to leverage this potential and strengthen resilience. Through a five-year commitment across five countries, BMZ and the WFP have jointly demonstrated a commitment to lasting impact across countries.

A key part of this agenda is to document the impact of WFP interventions on wellbeing, human capital development, and resilience, and test strategies to build on existing programme effectiveness to maximize these impacts. The impact evaluations will examine what interventions, combinations and sequences are most effective in building capacities related to resilience outcomes in communities supported by WFP in the Sahel.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.