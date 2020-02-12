Impact Evaluation for Resilience Learning in the Sahel

The G5 Sahel countries - Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger - are home to 80 million people, and demographic growth projections suggest the population will double in the next 20 years. The region faces drought every three years, and a major drought every five to ten years. Adding to the complexity, the conflict in the Lake Chad basin drive population displacement and disrupt livelihoods.

The Sahel also harbours enormous opportunities for transformation, presented by technological advancement and a very young population. WFP, with support from the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) Germany, the wider donor community and implementing partners, has created an ambitious platform in the Sahel to leverage this potential and strengthen resilience. Through a five-year commitment across five countries, BMZ and the WFP have jointly demonstrated a commitment to lasting impact across countries.

A key part of this agenda is to document the impact of WFP interventions on wellbeing, human capital development, and resilience, and test strategies to build on existing programme effectiveness to maximize these impacts. The impact evaluations will examine what interventions, combinations and sequences are most effective in building capacities related to resilience outcomes in communities supported by WFP in the Sahel.