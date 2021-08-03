Impact Evaluation: Cash-Based Transfers and Gender Window: Pre-Analysis Plan - Does Combining Cash-based Transfers with Food Assistance for Assets support Women’s Autonomy?

SUMMARY

This brief presents a first window-level pre-analysis plan (PAP) under the Cash-Based Transfers (CBT) and Gender Impact Evaluation Window, developed and implemented jointly by the World Food Programme’s (WFP) Office of Evaluation (OEV), WFP's Gender Office, the Cash-Based Transfer Programme team, and the World Bank’s Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) department.

The impact evaluations under this pre-analysis plan in the window attempt to experimentally answer the following question across multiple countries: Does targeting women with work opportunities outside the household and receiving a salary affect women's autonomy across dimensions including earnings, time use, agency, attitudes, norms, and well-being?

Impacts will be analysed for each country individually as well as jointly to enhance generalizability of results. Data will be collected from households in at least three waves: before, during, and after payment transfers.

This Impact Evaluation Window will provide rich data and robust evidence on the effectiveness of cash-based transfer schemes on alleviating poverty and the potential to increase women's autonomy.

What is an Impact Evaluation?

The WFP Evaluation Policy (2016-2021) defines impact evaluations as assessments of the positive and negative, direct, or indirect, intended, or unintended changes in the lives of affected populations in receipt of WFP interventions.

OEV expanded on this definition by specifying that impact evaluations measure changes in development outcomes of interest for a target population that can be attributed to a specific programme or a policy through a credible counterfactual. Impact evaluations are useful in answering cause and effect questions to understand whether interventions have had an impact (for example, on consumption or empowerment), to assess the extent of the impact, and to understand how it came about. WFP defines the counterfactual as estimating what would have happened in the absence of the intervention, thereby establishing what outcomes would not be present. The counterfactual is often created by randomizing aspects of the intervention to establish comparison groups.

What is an Impact Evaluation Window?

Impact Evaluation Windows are OEV-managed portfolios cofunded by WFP’s country offices and donors, that generate evidence in priority areas. Windows create opportunities for WFP offices to access technical support for their impact evaluations. Each window is guided by one or more preanalysis plans (PAP), which focus multiple impact evaluations on a similar study design, thereby increasing the predictive power and generalizability of evidence. We currently implement three impact evaluation windows: “cash-based transfers and gender", “climate and resilience", and “schoolbased programming”.