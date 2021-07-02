Impact Evaluation: Annual Report for the Strategic Advisory Panel on Impact Evaluation at WFP - 2020 in Review

Strategic Advisory Panel Annual Meeting

5 March 2021

INTRODUCTION

The Annual Meeting of the Strategic Advisory Panel (SAP) reviews progress made in implementing WFP’s Impact Evaluation Strategy (2019-2026). Following a presentation of the 2020 SAP Annual Report, the SAP discussed progress made in 2020, highlighted the importance of WFP efforts to increase the availability of impact evaluation evidence for fragile and humanitarian contexts, and reflected on issues for future consideration. Here is a summary of the discussion among panel members.

DISCUSSION HIGHLIGHTS

Overall progress during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020: Panel members welcomed WFP’s ability to continue delivering its impact evaluation strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic. All panel members reflected on the difficulties associated with switching to virtual engagements and remote data collection. WFP’s Office of Evaluation (OEV) confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed all impact evaluations by at least six months, and the process of switching from in-person to remote engagements has been very challenging. Advantages of the WFP-DIME partnership model for delivering impact evaluations have been the presence of field coordinators in- country, strong cooperation from the country offices, and continued virtual support from both Rome and Washington D.C. to advise on operational and data related challenges.

Cross-country analysis & addressing programme specific needs: The panel members highlighted the need to closely examine the common interventions and outcomes that allow for cross-country analyses. Since this will be the unique contribution of the window-approach, (see page 7) some members stressed the importance to keep cross-country comparisons central to the analysis. Members also pointed out that not all questions about programming can be answered through experimental methods. They suggested that the window approach is strengthened by exploring additional methods (simulation and qualitative) to answer these questions. This will also ensure that the impact evaluations align as much as possible with the evidence priorities of the country offices while contributing to the window questions.

Revisiting the opportunities and challenges for remote data: Panel members highlighted the importance of revisiting both the opportunities and challenges presented by relying on remote data collection, in particular, the sampling bias that can be introduced and high rates of attrition from surveys. OEV welcomed these reflections and will continue exploring how combinations of phone surveys, transactions data, satellite imagery, monitoring data, and others can be used to measure outcomes in a more representative and meaningful manner.

Maximising the use of data collected during impact evaluations: The panel welcomed recent progress in collecting baseline and high- frequency data. They highlighted that the data collected during impact evaluations, including baseline surveys, can be a rich source of information for learning about contexts and improving the programmes being implemented. OEV welcomed these comments and sees the analysis of baseline and high- frequency data as a key next step in the process for ongoing impact evaluations.