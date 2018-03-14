14 Mar 2018

The impact of disasters and crises on agriculture and food security 2017

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 15 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.1 MB)

The Impact of Disasters on Agriculture and Food Security 2015 showed that a staggering 22 percent of total damage and loss from natural disasters in developing countries was absorbed by the agriculture sector alone.

Two years on, FAO continues the effort to bridge persisting knowledge gaps and foster a better understanding of how the agriculture sector is affected by disasters. Through this 2017 report, FAO refreshes its 2015 conclusions and provides an update on the state of post-disaster agriculture in developing countries. It presents a first-ever, in-depth analysis of disaster impact on the subsectors of fisheries, aquaculture and forestry, which are not always covered by PDNAs; It also reveals an agriculture-specific methodology for evaluating damage and loss from disasters, thereby improving understanding of the wider implications for the economy and livelihoods.

Finally, the report also looks at all threats facing agriculture, including food chain crises and transboundary animal diseases – which are increasingly common and tend to have multipronged impacts on agriculture – as well as conflict and protracted crises, which are also on the rise. The latter is accomplished through an analysis of the impact on the agricultural system and rural livelihoods in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Furthermore, FAO seeks to continue providing updated and systematic data and analysis in order to build a holistic information system on the impact of disasters and crises on agriculture in developing countries. By systematically improving disaster damage and loss assessment, FAO’s work will directly contribute to implementing and monitoring the two main 2015 international agendas, which recognize resilience as fundamental to their achievement, namely the SDGs and the Sendai Framework. The newly developed methodology for assessing damage and loss from disasters in agriculture, introduced in the Annex, aims to improve agriculture-related resilience monitoring within the UN-wide system by providing a standardized set of procedural and methodological steps that can be used at global, national and subnational levels. This will enable thorough damage and loss assessment in the sector, ensuring consistency across countries and disasters. The new FAO methodology has already been adopted by UNISDR to help monitor the achievement of specific targets in the Sendai and SDG frameworks for reducing economic loss from disasters.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.