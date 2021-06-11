The Impact of Covid-19 on Women and Girls with disabilities: A Global Assessment and Case Studies on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, Gender-Based Violence, and Related Rights

This resource pack aims to aid a range of actors such as United Nations Country Teams, civil society, governments, multilateral organizations, and others involved in COVID-19 response and recovery—as well as planning, response, and recovery from other crises—to ensure that their policies and practices are inclusive of women and girls with disabilities and their rights are promoted. This resource pack consists of a Compendium of good practices, SRHR checklist and Impact Assessment and focuses on three objectives:

Ensuring gender- and disability-inclusive SRH during the COVID-19 pandemic Meeting social determinants of health for women and girls with disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic Ensuring long-term SRHR for women and girls with disabilities in the recovery from COVID-19 and beyond