The impact of the COVID-19 response on the supply chain, availability and cost of generic antiretroviral medicines for HIV in low- and middle-income countries

Scope

The objective of this report is to assess the situational landscape during mid-May 2020 surrounding the value chain of the production and distribution of generic antiretroviral medicines in low- and-middle-income countries and to provide recommendations on mitigating the risks of potential disruptions.

The assessment of the situational landscape is based on two sources:

Intelligence collected from eight generic manufacturers of antiretroviral medicines in India that together account for more than 80% of generic antiretroviral medicine production worldwide. A survey sent to seven additional countries that produce generic antiretroviral medicines domestically.

Together, those countries account for most of the production of generic antiretroviral medicines in low- and-middle-income countries. They also are large buyers of generic antiretroviral medicines.

Government departments were contacted through UNAIDS offices in Brazil, Indonesia, Kenya, South Africa and Thailand to respond to UNAIDS’ May 2020 survey; responses are awaited from Egypt and Uganda.

Challenges to the availability, affordability and accessibility of generic antiretroviral medicines COVID-19 is spreading across countries and regions at a rapid pace. Lockdowns, border closures and restrictions on the movement of people and goods have caused a huge impact on the value chain of production and consumption across different economic sectors.