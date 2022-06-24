Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the realization of the equal enjoyment of the right to education by every girl - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/50/50) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The present report was prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 47/5. In the report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights highlights the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the enjoyment of the right to education by girls and identifies main challenges and obstacles they face. In addition, she provides an overview of States’ efforts to overcome those challenges and obstacles and of the support by United Nations human rights mechanisms in this regard. The High Commissioner concludes with a number of recommendations for the protection and promotion of girls’ enjoyment of the right to education in COVID-19 responses and recoveries.

I. Introduction