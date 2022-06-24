Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the realization of the equal enjoyment of the right to education by every girl - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/50/50) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Human Rights Council
Fiftieth session
13 June–8 July 2022
Agenda items 2 and 3
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development
Summary
The present report was prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 47/5. In the report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights highlights the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the enjoyment of the right to education by girls and identifies main challenges and obstacles they face. In addition, she provides an overview of States’ efforts to overcome those challenges and obstacles and of the support by United Nations human rights mechanisms in this regard. The High Commissioner concludes with a number of recommendations for the protection and promotion of girls’ enjoyment of the right to education in COVID-19 responses and recoveries.
I. Introduction
In its resolution 47/5, the Human Rights Council recognized that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic had generated a global learning crisis that risked reversing decades of progress and exacerbating the barriers that all girls1 faced in the realization of their equal enjoyment of the right to education. The Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a report, in consultation with all relevant stakeholders, on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the realization of the equal enjoyment of the right to education by every girl, to be submitted at its fiftieth session.
In preparation of the present report, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) sought input from States and other stakeholders. The Office received 42 submissions that informed the report; they have been placed on its website.2 In addition, the Office benefited from additional research.