Impact of COVID-19 on International Flights Weekly Update | Omicron Variant, 17 January 2022
Attachments
Last Updated: 17 January 2022
Data Source: IATA Timatic Coronavirus Outbreak updates, Government web sources, information received from IOM staff, DTM networks and trusted media outlets.
On 26 November 2021, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529, named Omicron, a variant of concern on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE). Since the Omicron variant was designated, new countries, territories or areas (C/T/As) have implemented more stringent mobility restrictions for individuals.