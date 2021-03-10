Impact of COVID-19 on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in East and Southern Africa - Abridged version

As we begin to experience a downward curve in the second wave in most countries in the region – coupled with increased access to vaccines – there is a need to rethink how we will engage with, plan and budget towards interventions aimed at economic and social recovery in ways that advance gender equality and women’s empowerment (GEWE). The current context provides us with the opportunity to urgently build forward better and differently, while ensuring that women’s and girls’ needs, concerns and demands are at the centre of policy making.

UN Women and UNFPA undertook this study to understand better the gendered impacts of the pandemic and to inform national development planning for the recovery. The study highlights the impacts of COVID-19 on women and men as gleaned from research conducted during 2020, as well as the Computer Assisted Telephonic Interviews (CATI) Rapid Gender Assessments (RGAs) executed by UN Women, UNFPA and partners in seven countries in the East and Southern Africa region.

Findings include: