The impact of COVID-19 on fisheries and aquaculture food systems : Possible responses - Information paper, November 2020

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this information paper is to update information on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fisheries and aquaculture sector. The paper looks at the measures taken to inform on the ongoing impact on the fisheries and aquaculture food systems, and responses from aquatic food providers and governments to counteract the negative impacts on aquatic food value chains. In the first half of 2020, there were many adjustments by governments and the private sector to the evolving situation of the coronavirus pandemic. There have been new challenges, as well as innovations by governments and actors along the aquatic food value chain. Already some lessons are emerging on ways to build back better, to ensure that the resilience of faquatic food value chains are strengthened to endure future crises, so that sustainability, livelihoods and food security are not compromised, and that food loss and waste of high-value and perishable food is reduced to meet the sustainable development goals (SDGs) targets. The paper relies on information collected through interviews,1 secondary sources (e.g. media articles), and publicly available data. The Annex contains examples of regional responses which were collected in April and October 2020.