Impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic on contemporary forms of slavery and slavery-like practices - Report of the Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences (A/HRC/45/8) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Forty-fifth session

14 September–2 October 2020

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

Tomoya Obokata was appointed as Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences, by the Human Rights Council in March 2020. He assumed his functions on 1 May 2020. The present report is his first report to the Council.

The present report contains reflections on and analysis of the impact that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has had on contemporary forms of slavery and slaverylike practices, and recommendations on how various stakeholders could mitigate the impact of the pandemic. It also contains an overview of the methods of work that the new Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, including its causes and consequences, intends to implement and promote during his tenure.