Impact of coronavirus disease on different manifestations of sale and sexual exploitation of children - Report of the Special Rapporteur (A/HRC/46/31)
Attachments
Human Rights Council
Forty-sixth session
22 February–19 March 2021
Agenda item 3
Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,
political, economic, social and cultural rights,
including the right to development
Summary
In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, including child prostitution, child pornography and other child sexual abuse material, Mama Fatima Singhateh, focuses on the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on increased risk and various manifestations of sale and sexual exploitation of children. The Special Rapporteur outlines the push and pull factors, protection challenges and good practices, and provides recommendations on measures to address the heightened risks of sale and sexual exploitation of children, both online and offline, during and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdowns.
Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 7/13, and to resolution 43/22 in which the Council renewed the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, including child prostitution, child pornography and other child sexual abuse material and appointed Mama Fatima Singhateh as the new Special Rapporteur. The Special Rapporteur is grateful for the trust bestowed upon her by the Human Rights Council.
In her first report to the General Assembly (A/75/210), submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 74/133 and Human Rights Council resolution 43/22, and presented on 12 October 2020, the newly appointed Special Rapporteur provided an outline of her initial reflections on the mandate and the strategic direction that she plans to take during her threeyear tenure.
The present report contains a thematic study on the impact of COVID-19 on the heightened risks of sale and sexual exploitation of children, and on how the mitigation measures to contain the crisis threaten to further erode the situation of children whose vulnerability may have been exacerbated by the exceptional circumstances created by the pandemic. The report contains a set of recommendations on measures to address the heightened risks of sale and sexual exploitation of children, both online and offline, during and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis and the ensuing lockdowns. The recommendations are also aimed at operationalizing the pledges made under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development insofar as they relate to targets 5.3, 8.7 and 16.2 and at ensuring the implementation of effective child protection responses arising in the context of emergencies.
The report is based on responses and evidence which were provided by a wide range of stakeholders and which were sought via a joint call for inputs through questionnaires issued by special procedure mandate holders.