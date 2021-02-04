Impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the enjoyment of human rights around the world, including good practices and areas of concern - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/46/19)

Summary

In the present report, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights presents an update on the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on human rights and highlights the extent to which it has exposed systemic gaps in human rights protection that have undermined resilience. The High Commissioner also presents select good practices of Member States as they attempt to deal with the worst global health crisis in over a century. In the recommendations she makes, the High Commissioner underscores the need for addressing human rights throughout the response and recovery to the pandemic in order to build a more sustainable, equitable and secure future for people and for the planet.

I. Introduction

In statement PRST 43/1, the President of the Human Rights Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to submit a report to the Council, at the forty-sixth session, on the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the enjoyment of human rights around the world, including areas of concern and good practices. The High Commissioner presented an oral update to the Council at its forty-fourth and forty-fifth sessions, which at the latter session was followed by an enhanced interactive dialogue, during which she stressed that, in order to learn what had gone right in the response to the pandemic, what had gone wrong in previous months also had to be examined.

Much of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been exacerbated by a failure to address previously existing structural causes of inequality, social exclusion and deprivation, and the inability of many countries, rich and poor alike, to meet the basic needs of a sizeable proportion of their populations. The current multifaceted crisis has unmasked the strong linkages that have existed between race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, and health outcomes, and which persist to this day. Emergency measures taken by countries around the world in an attempt to check the spread of the virus, sometimes involving restrictions on the free movement of persons, goods and services, have had serious consequences for human rights at times disproportionate to any of the public health gains made. Loss of life and livelihood, disruption of education and health services, and increased violence – particularly violence against women and other vulnerable persons – have undermined the human rights and dignity of millions of people around the world.