Impact of Climate Change on ASEAN International Affairs: Risk and Opportunity Multiplier

Abstract

This study examines the implications of climate change for international affairs in Southeast Asia. Climate change and efforts to mitigate climate change give rise to major risks as well as opportunities in international affairs. Climate change may impact on international affairs among the ASEAN countries at two levels. Firstly, changing climatic conditions may affect interstate relations through humanitarian crises, migration, and/or the need for greater imports of vital goods. Secondly, reducing greenhouse gas emissions requires international coordination and cooperation. Thirdly, the global energy transition driven by climate policy may lead to an altered geopolitical situation in the world, including ASEAN.