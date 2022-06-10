By UNDP CLIMATE

IN CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION

JUNE 9TH, 2022

As the world grapples with the climate crisis, UNDP and our strategic partners are supporting vulnerable nations to adapt to the life-threatening impacts of climate change.

The climate crisis could drive an additional 120 million people into poverty by 2030. That's 120 million men, women and children left behind, 120 million dreams dashed, 120 million more people caught in never-ending traps of displacement, hunger, conflict and inequality.

According to the recent IPCC Report, over 3 billion people are highly vulnerable to climate change. Africa and Small Islands in particular are facing relatively severe challenges.

