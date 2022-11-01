IMF Annual Report 2022: Crisis upon crisis [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Message from the Managing Director

Dear Reader,

The global economy is facing its biggest test since World War II.

Over the past year, the ongoing pandemic has continued to exact an enormous health and socioeconomic toll, affecting lives and livelihoods everywhere. In the midst of the nascent recovery, the world is facing a second, unprecedented shock: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Millions of refugees have fled the fighting. Millions more remain internally displaced.

The economic consequences continue to reverberate. Soaring food and energy prices and broader inflation are hitting the most vulnerable the hardest—just as high debt and tightening global financial conditions make it even more difficult for governments to support them. In addition, there is a sharply increased risk of the world fragmenting into geopolitical and economic blocs that could reverse decades of gains in living standards. And there is no pause button on the climate crisis while we deal with these other crises.

The IMF is working to help our members address these challenges and keep moving forward on an increasingly difficult road to recovery…