Ilo-unhcr parnership - Joint action for decent work and long-term solutions for refugees and other forcibly displaced persons
Joint action for decent work andlong-term solutions for refugees and other forcibly displaced persons
The ILO, the UN agency for the world of work, and UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, are collaborating closely to address the challenges related to large scale displacement by making access to decent work and productive employment an essential component of sustainable response strategies for host communities, refugees, and other forcibly displaced persons.