26 Aug 2019

IHL Session in Viet Nam: Experts tackle tough questions on cyber warfare and autonomous weapons

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 26 Aug 2019 View Original

As harsh as it may sound, what do you think is "better"? Being killed by a human being or by a robot? If international humanitarian law (IHL) applies to humans and they are obliged to respect it, what body of law prohibits armed drones or robots from killing people? In the context of cyber warfare and autonomous weapons, is IHL still relevant? Or, is it too old to adapt to the new and rapidly-changing technologies?

A range of similar thought-provoking questions were raised by representatives of States at the Southeast and Northeast Asia Session on International Humanitarian Law (SNAS) recently held in Hanoi, Viet Nam. The Session was jointly organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Diplomatic Academy of Viet Nam (DAV) from 24 to 28 June. Close to 50 experts from 16 countries of the region participated in the five-day event that witnessed animated discussions.

Participants sought answers to crucial questions based on existing laws, such as the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons of 2017. They focussed on two new methods being employed in current wars – autonomous weapon systems and cyber warfare.

The representatives agreed that no space is unregulated by the rules governing the conduct of hostilities. On the relevance of IHL in the present context, it was highlighted that history shows that any adoption of new technologies appears to challenge this body of law. However, parties to conflict need to find humanity amidst the inhumanity of armed conflict.

Participants expressed that they gained valuable perspectives from each other, the lectures and debates. The interactions saw an exchange of innovative ideas for minimizing the effects of war and enhancing cooperation among countries in the region.

LTC Joven D Capitulo Pa, military assistant of Department of National Defense, Republic of the Philippines, appreciated the different principles and practices of IHL shared by representatives of civil society organizations. "It was a very effective way to learn as participants cited examples and we worked together on analyzing how IHL principles could be applied," he said.

For Zhang Kun, Assistant Research Fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, the sessions helped in spelling out how IHL could effectively help those affected by conflict. "As China becomes increasingly involved in international affairs, our country will also bear more responsibility toward international issues," he said.

Held annually for the last 14 years, it is significant that the SNAS was organized in Viet Nam this time. The country has experienced two major wars and witnessed many violations of humanitarian law, making it well-versed with the severe consequences of violence without limits. While 2019 marks 70 years of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949, Viet Nam celebrates 62 years of ratifying these Conventions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.